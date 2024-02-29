In 2024 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo.
RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage.
Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs Macan EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Macan ev
|Brand
|Audi
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.65 Cr
|Range
|-
|591 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|100 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)