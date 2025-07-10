In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|Audi
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6