RS7 Sportback vs 911 GT3 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs7 sportback 911 gt3 Brand Audi Porsche Price ₹ 1.94 Cr ₹ 2.75 Cr Mileage 8.7 kmpl 5.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 3996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.