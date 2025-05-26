RS7 Sportback vs GT-R Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs7 sportback Gt-r Brand Audi Nissan Price ₹ 1.94 Cr ₹ 2.12 Cr Mileage 8.7 kmpl 8.47 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 3799 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.