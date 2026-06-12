In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs G-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|G-class
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 2.9 Cr
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|8.47 to 10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6