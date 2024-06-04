In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs EQE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Eqe
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|Range
|-
|550 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|90.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)