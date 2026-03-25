RS7 Sportback vs AMG GT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs7 sportback Amg gt Brand Audi Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.94 Cr ₹ 2.64 Cr Mileage 8.7 kmpl 8 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 8

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.