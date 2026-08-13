RS7 Sportback vs AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs7 sportback Amg gle coupe [2020-2024] Brand Audi Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.94 Cr ₹ 1.53 Cr Mileage 8.7 kmpl 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 2999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.