In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|-
|526 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|107.8 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-