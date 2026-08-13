In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|11.48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6