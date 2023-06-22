In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8