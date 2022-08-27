In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and Maserati Levante, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs Levante Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Levante
|Brand
|Audi
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.5 Cr
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|12.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|2987 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6