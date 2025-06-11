In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and Lexus LX, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs LX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Lx
|Brand
|Audi
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 2.82 Cr
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8