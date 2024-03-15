HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Lexus LM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

RS7 Sportback vs LM Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs7 sportback Lm
BrandAudiLexus
Price₹ 1.94 Cr₹ 2 Cr
Range--
Mileage8.7 kmpl11.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity-44 kWh
Engine Capacity3996 cc-
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic
Charging Time--

RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
4.0L TFSI
₹1.94 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.00 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2050 rpm242 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.7-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V82.5 Litres
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
640-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.6-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,54,1052,28,57,201
Ex-Showroom Price
1,94,38,0002,00,00,000
RTO
19,55,65020,54,000
Insurance
5,59,8558,02,701
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,71,8794,91,290

    Latest News

    The Lexus LM 350h is available in seven-seater and four-seater configurations aimed at high-net-worth individuals
    Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India, prices start at 2 crore
    15 Mar 2024
    Buoyed by the rising demand for luxury cars, Audi India posted 33 per cent and 50 per cent growth in new and used car sales, respectively.
    Audi India posts 33% growth in FY24 with 7,027 cars
    2 Apr 2024
    From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
    Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback was launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79.06 lakh.
    2021 Audi S5 Sportback: First drive review
    30 Mar 2021
    Audi has launched RS 5 Sportback in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.04 crore. It is powered by a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine producing 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque.
    Audi RS 5 Sportback: First Look
    9 Aug 2021
    Audi unveiled the new Q5 Sportback crossover on September 26.
    First Look: Audi Q5 Sportback 2020
    26 Sept 2020
    Audi has unveiled the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron electric SUVs.
    Audi Q4 e-tron, Q4 Sportback e-tron: First Look
    15 Apr 2021
