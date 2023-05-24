RS7 Sportback vs LC 500h Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs7 sportback Lc 500h Brand Audi Lexus Price ₹ 1.94 Cr ₹ 2.1 Cr Range - 1214 Mileage 8.7 kmpl 12.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - 44 kwh Engine Capacity 3996 cc - Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Lexus LC 500h, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.