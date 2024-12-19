In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs Range Rover Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Range rover sport
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|11.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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