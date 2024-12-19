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Audi RS7 Sportback vs Land Rover Range Rover Sport

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs Range Rover Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs7 sportback Range rover sport
BrandAudiLand Rover
Price₹ 1.94 Cr₹ 1.4 Cr
Range--
Mileage8.7 kmpl11.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity3996 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
4.0L TFSI
₹1.94 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi RS7 Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Passenger View
Headlight
Exhaust Pipe
Front Left Side
Upholstery Details
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2050 rpm550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.7-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm394 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8P400 Petrol Mild Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
640-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.6-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2997 cc, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.96.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
Optional-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Braking Performance
44-
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R2122
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll barFour corner air suspension
Front Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll barFour corner air suspension
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R2122
Length
5009-
Wheelbase
29342997 mm
Kerb Weight
2140-
Height
1451-
Width
1950-
Bootspace
535-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
73-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver (with light)
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingRemote
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
OptionalOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
ElectronicCentre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandManual Shift - Electronic
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullInclined
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,54,1051,60,14,441
Ex-Showroom Price
1,94,38,0001,39,90,000
RTO
19,55,65014,53,000
Insurance
5,59,8555,70,941
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,71,8793,44,212

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