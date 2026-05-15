In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Land Rover Range Rover, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Range rover
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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