In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and BMW XM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs XM Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Xm
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|Range
|-
|4271 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|61.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25.7 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-