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Audi RS7 Sportback vs BMW X5 M

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and BMW X5 M, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs X5 M Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs7 sportback X5 m
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 1.94 Cr₹ 1.95 Cr
Mileage8.7 kmpl8.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity3996 cc4395 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
4.0L TFSI
₹1.94 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
X5 M
BMW X5 M
Competition
₹1.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi RS7 Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2050 rpm750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.78.29
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm617 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
640688
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.63.8
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
OptionalNo
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Braking Performance
44-
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R21295 / 35 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll barFive-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs with Anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll barIndependent Double-wishbone. Coil Springs Anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R21315 / 30 R22
Length
50094938
Wheelbase
29342972
Kerb Weight
21402385
Height
14511747
Width
19502015
Bootspace
535650
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
7383
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoOptional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoOptional
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
BlackSakhir Orange, Black / Silverstone, Black / Adelaide Grey , Black / Taruma Brown , Black / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,54,1052,31,98,770
Ex-Showroom Price
1,94,38,0002,03,00,000
RTO
19,55,65020,84,000
Insurance
5,59,8558,14,270
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,71,8794,98,632

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