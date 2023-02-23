In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and BMW X5 M, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs X5 M Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|X5 m
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.95 Cr
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|8.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|4395 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8