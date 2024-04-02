In 2024 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and BMW M4 Competition, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs M4 Competition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|M4 competition
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|9.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6