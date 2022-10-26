RS7 Sportback vs 8 Series Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs7 sportback 8 series Brand Audi BMW Price ₹ 1.94 Cr ₹ 1.3 Cr Mileage 8.7 kmpl 11.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 2998 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and BMW 8 Series, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.