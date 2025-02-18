In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and Audi RS Q8[2020-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs RS Q8[2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Rs q8[2020-2025]
|Brand
|Audi
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 2.07 Cr
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|8.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8