In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS5 and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs Vellfire Comparison