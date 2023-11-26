Saved Articles

Audi RS5 vs Porsche Panamera

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi RS5 and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

RS5
Audi RS5
Sportback
₹1.04 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm450 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.87-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
444 bhp @ 5700 rpm326 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6V6 Biturbo
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
630-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2894 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,27,0021,77,32,532
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,00,0001,54,99,000
RTO
10,94,00016,03,900
Insurance
4,32,5026,29,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,56,3573,81,141

  Mahindra Thar

  Tata Nexon

  Maruti Suzuki Swift

  Tata Punch

  Hyundai Creta

    Latest News

    The third generation Porsche Panamera gets a host of upgrades to its design, powertrain and suspension
    Third-gen Porsche Panamera India prices announced; starts from 1.68 crore
26 Nov 2023
    26 Nov 2023
    The rear number plate of this Porsche model was tucked away using after market device.
    This Porsche driver uses James Bond-style stealth device to hide number plate
9 May 2023
    9 May 2023
    The 2024 Porsche Panamera gets an all-new design while retaining its silhouette
    2024 Porsche Panamera unveiled globally with major upgrades
25 Nov 2023
    25 Nov 2023
    Actor Kichcha Sudeepa's Porsche Panamera GTS is finished in satin blue and gets a personalised finish
    Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa brings home the Porsche Panamera GTS worth 2.03 crore
4 Nov 2023
    4 Nov 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
    22 Jul 2023
    The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹44.89 lakh.
    2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
    15 Dec 2022
    Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
    Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
    27 Jan 2023
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of ₹77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
21 Nov 2022
    21 Nov 2022
    Porsche Panamera has been one of the best-selling models for the company ever since it was first introduced back in 2009.
    Watch: How Porsche Panamera has developed over the last 10 years
15 Jun 2020
    15 Jun 2020
