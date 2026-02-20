In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs5
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|Audi
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Mileage
|10.8 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2894 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6