In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs V-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs5
|V-class
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 71.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.8 kmpl
|16.1 to 16.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2894 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4