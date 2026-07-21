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Audi RS5 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs GLS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs5 Gls
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.07 Cr₹ 1.32 Cr
Mileage10.8 kmpl11 kmpl
Engine Capacity2894 cc2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
RS5
Audi RS5
Sportback
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4matic
₹1.32 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Audi RS5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm500 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.87-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
444 bhp @ 5700 rpm375 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
630-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R19275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll BarIndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll BarIndependent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
265 / 35 R19315 / 40 R21
Length
47835209 mm
Wheelbase
28323135 mm
Kerb Weight
17952460 kg
Height
14091823 mm
Width
18662157 mm
Bootspace
465493 litres
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5890 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackDual Tone
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
22
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
66+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
MP3 Playback
Yes-
DVD Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
Black / Rock GrayMacchiato Beige / Black, Espresso Brown / Black, Anthracite / Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,32,5671,51,14,977
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,68,3781,32,00,000
RTO
11,20,83813,74,000
Insurance
4,42,8515,40,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,62,9253,24,879

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