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HomeCompare CarsRS5 vs GLE [2020-2023]

Audi RS5 vs Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs5 Gle [2020-2023]
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.07 Cr₹ 91.2 Lakhs
Mileage10.8 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity2894 cc1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
RS5
Audi RS5
Sportback
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLE [2020-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]
300d 4MATIC LWB
₹91.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi RS5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Rear Seats
Headlight
Interior Image
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm500 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.8714 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
444 bhp @ 5700 rpm241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine Type
2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6OM654 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
6301309 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.97.2 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R19265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll BarIndependent, Multi-link, Coil Springs
Front Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll BarIndependent, Double Wishbone, Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
265 / 35 R19265 / 45 R19
Length
47834924 mm
Wheelbase
28322995 mm
Kerb Weight
1795-
Height
14091772 mm
Width
18662157 mm
Bootspace
465630 litres
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5893 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
22
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
66+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
Yes-
DVD Playback
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
Black / Rock GrayMacchiato Beige / Black, Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,32,5671,04,03,495
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,68,37891,20,000
RTO
11,20,8389,12,000
Insurance
4,42,8513,70,995
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,62,9252,23,611

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