In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs GLE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs5
|Gle
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.8 kmpl
|9 to 9.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2894 cc
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4