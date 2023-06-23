Saved Articles

Audi RS5 vs Mercedes-Benz EQS

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi RS5 and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

RS5
Audi RS5
Sportback
₹1.04 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
580 4MATIC
₹1.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.87-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
444 bhp @ 5700 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
630857 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.94.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNot Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,27,0021,61,83,368
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,00,0001,55,00,000
RTO
10,94,00058,000
Insurance
4,32,5026,24,868
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,56,3573,47,843

