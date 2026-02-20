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Audi RS5 vs Mercedes-Benz EQB

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS5 and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs EQB Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs5 Eqb
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.07 Cr₹ 72.2 Lakhs
Range-423 km/charge
Mileage10.8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-70.5 kWh
Engine Capacity2894 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
RS5
Audi RS5
Sportback
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
250 Plus
₹72.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi RS5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Grille
Sun Roof Moon Roof
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.87-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
444 bhp @ 5700 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
630423 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9-
Drivetrain
AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R19-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll Bar-
Front Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll Bar-
Rear Tyres
265 / 35 R19-
Length
47834684 mm
Wheelbase
28322829 mm
Kerb Weight
17952105 kg
Height
14091654 mm
Width
18661834 mm
Bootspace
465-
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
58-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront, Second & Third
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
25
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
68
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
Yes-
DVD Playback
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
Black / Rock GrayRose Gold/Titanium Grey Pearl
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,32,56775,55,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,68,37872,20,000
RTO
11,20,83829,000
Insurance
4,42,8513,05,571
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,62,9251,62,387

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