In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS5 and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs5
|Eqb
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|423 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|70.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2894 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)