In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs5
|Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 83.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.8 kmpl
|9.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2894 cc
|2996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4