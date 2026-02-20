In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs5
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Mileage
|10.8 kmpl
|11.48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2894 cc
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6