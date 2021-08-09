HT Auto
Audi RS5 vs Maserati Ghibli

RS5
Audi RS5
Sportback
₹1.04 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
Hybrid
₹1.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm450 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.8712.3
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
444 bhp @ 5700 rpm325 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6L4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
630816
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,27,0021,31,68,932
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,00,0001,15,40,175
RTO
10,94,00011,54,017
Insurance
4,32,5024,74,240
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,56,3572,83,051
