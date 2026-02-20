In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS5 and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs Ghibli Comparison