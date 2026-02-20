In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs5
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.8 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2894 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4