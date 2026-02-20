In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs5
|Discovery
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Mileage
|10.8 kmpl
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2894 cc
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6