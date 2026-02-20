In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS5 and Land Rover Defender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback and Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs Defender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs5
|Defender
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.8 kmpl
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2894 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-