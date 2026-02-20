In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs5
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|Audi
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.8 kmpl
|7.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2894 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4