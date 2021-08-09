Saved Articles

Audi RS5 vs BMW X4

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and BMW X4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

RS5
Audi RS5
Sportback
₹1.04 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
X4
BMW X4
xDrive M40i
₹96.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.8710.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
444 bhp @ 5700 rpm355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6B48 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
630-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.94.9 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,27,0021,10,38,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,00,00096,20,000
RTO
10,94,00010,16,000
Insurance
4,32,5024,02,423
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,56,3572,37,269

