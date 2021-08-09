Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
In 2023 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and BMW X4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs 1.04 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, BMW X4 Price starts at Rs 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.87 kmpl mileage. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage.
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|600 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|10.87
|10.4 kmpl
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|444 bhp @ 5700 rpm
|355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Top Speed
|250
|-
|Engine Type
|2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6
|B48 Turbocharged I4
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|630
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|3.9
|4.9 seconds
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Twin Turbo
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|360 Degree Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,19,27,002
|₹1,10,38,923
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,04,00,000
|₹96,20,000
|RTO
|₹10,94,000
|₹10,16,000
|Insurance
|₹4,32,502
|₹4,02,423
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,56,357
|₹2,37,269