In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and BMW M4 Competition, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs M4 Competition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs5
|M4 competition
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|Mileage
|10.8 kmpl
|9.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2894 cc
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6