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HomeCompare CarsRS5 vs M2 [2018-2022]

Audi RS5 vs BMW M2 [2018-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and BMW M2 [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs M2 [2018-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs5 M2 [2018-2022]
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 1.07 Cr₹ 83.4 Lakhs
Mileage10.8 kmpl11.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity2894 cc2979 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
RS5
Audi RS5
Sportback
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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M2 [2018-2022]
BMW M2 [2018-2022]
Competition
₹83.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm550 Nm @ 2350 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.8711.11
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
444 bhp @ 5700 rpm405 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6S55 Twin-Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
630578
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.94.2
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2979 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyNo
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R19245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll BarFive Link Rear Axle
Front Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll BarDouble Joint Spring Strut Front Axle
Rear Tyres
265 / 35 R19265 / 35 R19
Length
47834461
Wheelbase
28322693
Kerb Weight
17951625
Height
14091410
Width
18661854
Bootspace
465390
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
54
Doors
42
Fuel Tank Capacity
5852
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackDual Tone
Door Pockets
NoFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
22
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
CD Player
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
66+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
MP3 Playback
YesYes
DVD Playback
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
Black / Rock GrayBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,32,56796,61,830
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,68,37885,00,000
RTO
11,20,8388,56,330
Insurance
4,42,8513,05,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,62,9252,07,670

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