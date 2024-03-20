In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 and Volvo XC60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 and Volvo XC60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 98.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Celebration and Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 9.8 kmpl mileage. XC60 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Q8 vs XC60 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 Xc60 Brand Audi Volvo Price ₹ 98.98 Lakhs ₹ 68.9 Lakhs Range - 863 km/charge Mileage 9.8 kmpl 12.4 kmpl Battery Capacity - 48 Volt Engine Capacity 2995 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -