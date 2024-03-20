HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ8 vs XC60

Audi Q8 vs Volvo XC60

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 and Volvo XC60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Q8 vs XC60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 Xc60
BrandAudiVolvo
Price₹ 98.98 Lakhs₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Range-863 km/charge
Mileage9.8 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity-48 Volt
Engine Capacity2995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Q8
Audi Q8
Celebration
₹98.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Ultimate
₹68.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm350 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.812.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm250 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L Turbocharged FSI V6Four-cylinder twin turbo-charged engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
833863 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.97.1 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,17,71779,05,648
Ex-Showroom Price
98,98,00068,90,000
RTO
10,01,6507,18,000
Insurance
3,17,4672,97,148
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,41,1121,69,923
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Audi is simplifying its naming strategy as it is moving towards a future of electric mobility.
    Audi to ditch powertrain-based nomenclature, moving to a simpler system
    20 Mar 2024
    Buoyed by the rising demand for luxury cars, Audi India posted 33 per cent and 50 per cent growth in new and used car sales, respectively.
    Audi India posts 33% growth in FY24 with 7,027 cars
    2 Apr 2024
    Jyoti Malhotra, MD - Volvo Car India with the 10,000th car produced, the Volvo XC40 Recharge
    Volvo rolls out 10,000th made-in-India car
    19 Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLS facelift in India at a price range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.32 crore and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.37 crore (ex-showroom), revising its rivalry with competitors like Audi Q8 and BMW X7.
    Mercedes Benz GLS vs BMW X7 vs Audi Q8: Price and specification comparison
    9 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
    22 Jul 2023
    Volvo had recently launched the XC60 petrol hybrid SUV in India with both priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61.90 lakh (ex showroom).
    2021 Volvo XC60 Petrol hybrid: First Drive Review
    17 Dec 2021
    Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
    9 Nov 2022
    Volvo has unveiled its Concept Recharge EV, which previews the design direction of Volvo’s all-electric cars in coming days.
    Volvo Concept Recharge hints at what future XC90, XC60 and XC40 will look like
    1 Jul 2021
    View all
     