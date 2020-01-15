HT Auto
Compare Cars
Q8 vs Vellfire

Audi Q8 vs Toyota Vellfire

Q8
Audi Q8
Celebration
₹98.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9.816.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L Turbocharged FSI V6Petrol Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
833948
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,17,7171,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
98,98,00089,90,000
RTO
10,01,6508,99,030
Insurance
3,17,4673,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,41,1122,19,016
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

