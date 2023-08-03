In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs Vellfire Comparison