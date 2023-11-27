In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs 98.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Celebration, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs 1.35 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 9.8 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 10.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less