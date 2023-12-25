In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs 98.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Celebration, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 77.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 450 4MATIC LWB. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 9.8 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 2999 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less