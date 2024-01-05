Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Audi Q8 vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Q8
Audi Q8
Celebration
₹98.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm858Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
9.8-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm402.3bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L Turbocharged FSI V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
833550 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.94.9 Sec
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,17,7171,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
98,98,0001,39,00,000
RTO
10,01,6505,45,773
Insurance
3,17,4671,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,41,1123,13,494

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    German auto giant Audi plans to scale up its EV presence in India aiming to sell at least one out of every two cars by 2030.
    Audi to focus on EVs in India, aims half of its sales from electric by 2030
    5 Jan 2024
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition will be limited to 99 units and will go on sale in Germany first
    Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition revealed ahead of 2024 Dakar Rally
    4 Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLS facelift in India at a price range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.32 crore and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.37 crore (ex-showroom), revising its rivalry with competitors like Audi Q8 and BMW X7.
    Mercedes Benz GLS vs BMW X7 vs Audi Q8: Price and specification comparison
    9 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
    22 Jul 2023
    Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
    Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
    17 Oct 2022
    Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
    9 Nov 2022
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     