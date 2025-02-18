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Audi Q8 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs AMG E53 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 Amg e53
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.17 Cr₹ 1.02 Cr
Mileage10 kmpl11.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity2995 cc2999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
Q8
Audi Q8
55 TFSI quattro
₹1.17 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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AMG E53
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
4MATIC Plus
₹1.02 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
V6 Petrol3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds4.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21245 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air SpringsIndependent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air SpringsIndependent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21275 / 35 R19
Bootspace
1755 litres371
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres66
Length
4995 mm4953
Wheelbase
2995 mm2939
Height
1705 mm1447
Width
1995 mm1852
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
176+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando GreyBlack with Aluminium Trim and Red Seatbelts
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,07,1331,16,99,289
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,00,0001,02,00,000
RTO
12,24,00010,74,000
Insurance
4,82,6334,24,789
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,88,1712,51,463

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