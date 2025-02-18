In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs. 99.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs AMG C 43 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8
|Amg c 43
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Cr
|₹ 99.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4