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Audi Q8 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro, Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 Amg a 45 s
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.17 Cr₹ 87 Lakhs
Mileage10 kmpl12 kmpl
Engine Capacity2995 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
Q8
Audi Q8
55 TFSI quattro
₹1.17 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q8 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Steering Controls
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Gear Shifter
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Configuration Selector Knob
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
V6 Petrol2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm421 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air SpringsFour-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air SpringsMcPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21245 / 35 R19
Bootspace
1755 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres51 litres
Length
4995 mm4453 mm
Wheelbase
2995 mm2729 mm
Height
1705 mm1414 mm
Width
1995 mm1850 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes2
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
All-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour (64)
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Grey-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,07,1331,00,28,521
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,00,00087,00,000
RTO
12,24,0009,50,757
Insurance
4,82,6333,77,264
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,88,1712,15,552

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