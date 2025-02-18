In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro, Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Cr
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4